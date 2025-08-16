Chattanooga Community Circles Day

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Don't miss the first Chattanooga Community Circles Day, a mental wellness event with activities, vendors, and interactive community circles for all ages!

This event will feature:

🤝 Wellness-focused Community Circles – Led by local facilitators, wellness practitioners, and professionals

🛍 Vendor Showcase – A curated market of local wellness and self-care brands

🎲 Activities – Explore the 4th Floor Makers Space and creative and interactive activations for all ages

Free and open to all!

Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
