Chattanooga FC vs New England Revolution II

× Expand Passage Passage

Don't miss this highly anticipated soccer showdown as Chattanooga Football Club hosts New England Revolution II at Finley Stadium on Saturday, May 24th, 2025, at 7 PM. Witness Chattanooga's club take on an Eastern Conference foe in MLS NEXT Pro regular season action that promises elite competition and an electric atmosphere. Secure your tickets now and be part of the action at Fort Finley. This is Home.

🏟️ HOSPITALITY & GROUPS: We have very limited availability for hospitality and premium packages for this match. For more information, contact us below or fill out this form. Kal's Events Pitchside Patio is recommended for ages 21 and up.