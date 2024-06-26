Chattanooga Ghost Tours Deluxe 21+ Tour

× Expand Snapdragon Hemp The Dragon Lounge, featuring infused and virgin drinks and snacks- and a really awesome spirit!

Inaugural 1st in the Nation Ghost Tour featuring a stop inside a cannabis lounge! This deluxe tour is half the people, longer than our regular tour, age 21+ ONLY, & features a stop at The Dragon Lounge by Snapdragon Hemp, where you may purchase a virgin or infused drink or snack and hear about their ghost, before proceeding on to hear about the city's other haunts.