Chattanooga Girls choir Open House

If you have a girls in your life that loves to sing then you should meet the Chattanooga Girls Choir! Join us for an open house on Monday August 25 so you can check out a rehearsal and ask any questions you may have. If you can't make it but want more information, please contact us as chattanoogagirlschoir@gmail.com