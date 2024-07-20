Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase

to

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Chattanooga Girls Rock exists to empower girls and gender expansive youth in our community to build confidence and celebrate their individuality through collaborative music education, social justice and performance.

This final showcase is the culmination of music that these kids have made during CGR summer camp in July 2024. Come see what they've created!

Doors at 12:00 PM

Show at 1:00 PM

Standing Show

Tickets are just $10

Info

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase - 2024-07-20 13:00:00 ical