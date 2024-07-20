Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase
to
Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
John Dooley & Megan Foster Cope
Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase
Chattanooga Girls Rock exists to empower girls and gender expansive youth in our community to build confidence and celebrate their individuality through collaborative music education, social justice and performance.
This final showcase is the culmination of music that these kids have made during CGR summer camp in July 2024. Come see what they've created!
Doors at 12:00 PM
Show at 1:00 PM
Standing Show
Tickets are just $10