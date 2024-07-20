× Expand John Dooley & Megan Foster Cope Chattanooga Girls Rock Camp Showcase

Chattanooga Girls Rock exists to empower girls and gender expansive youth in our community to build confidence and celebrate their individuality through collaborative music education, social justice and performance.

This final showcase is the culmination of music that these kids have made during CGR summer camp in July 2024. Come see what they've created!

Doors at 12:00 PM

Show at 1:00 PM

Standing Show

Tickets are just $10