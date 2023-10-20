The Chattanooga Green Prix

The Chattanooga Green Prix is an electric vehicle race car event where hundreds of students from all over the Chattanooga area design and build their own cars, learning about and familiarizing themselves with electrical engineering, electrical wiring, mechanics, aerodynamics, and renewable energy.

Students ranging from elementary to high school ages take on roles in their Electric Vehicle Clubs ranging from project manager, parts coordinator, marketing director, and driver, giving them an awareness of the different career paths available.

We are looking forward to our Fall 2023 Race during the weekend of October 20th-21st. Please save the date, and we hope to see you there!

