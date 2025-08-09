× Expand Events Hatched 2025 Calendar Listings 1920x1080 - CMF Calendar Listing Chattanooga Margarita Festival

It’s Margarita Time - Chattanooga Margarita Festival returns on August 9th!

Chattanooga Margarita Festival is heading back to First Horizon Pavilion as Chattanooga’s favorite restaurants compete for the title of Best Margarita in town! Work your way through your Sample Passport that includes 10 mini margaritas, plus enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, fun photo ops, and some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors (food for purchase).

Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, stirred, or frozen? Sip the night away and then vote for your favorite - the winning margarita will be announced at the fest! This event supports the Chattanooga Market, so every sip counts.

Elevate your Margarita Festival experience with VIP Tickets. VIP Ticket includes all the benefits of General Admission (10 sample-sized margaritas, ballot to vote, and access to entertainment, food trucks, fun photo ops, and more) plus one-hour early entry at 5 pm, 2 extra margarita samples, and more. Head to chattanoogamargfest.com to purchase tickets and see all the tasty details. #ChattMargFest is strictly 21+.