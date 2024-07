Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves $2 Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium

$2 Beer Night is back at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 13th 🍻 Enjoy special pricing on Miller Hi Life and Coors Banquet all game long! We're also throwing back to the Red Wolves' greatest hits and bringing back Cardiac Punch, previous years' kits on sale, trivia presented by Scenic Community Credit Union, player meet and greet, and more! 🤩 Dale Lobos!