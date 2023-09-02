Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Forward Madison FC

Come see the Red Wolves at home at CHI Memorial Stadium this Saturday, September 2nd against Forward Madison FC! Enjoy pre-game live music from Nashville based band, Overlook. We will also have $2.00 Beer Night where you can choose from Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, Natural Light, Busch Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Naked Light. Fans can also grab a $5 craft beer which includes I Want Shandy, Strawberry Feels Forever, Sunblaze IPA and Fierro Mexican Lager. Dale Lobos!

