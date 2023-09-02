Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Forward Madison FC

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Two Dollar Beer Night at CHI Memorial Stadium

Come see the Red Wolves at home at CHI Memorial Stadium this Saturday, September 2nd against Forward Madison FC! Enjoy pre-game live music from Nashville based band, Overlook. We will also have $2.00 Beer Night where you can choose from Coors Banquet, Miller High Life, Natural Light, Busch Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Naked Light. Fans can also grab a $5 craft beer which includes I Want Shandy, Strawberry Feels Forever, Sunblaze IPA and Fierro Mexican Lager. Dale Lobos!