Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Pre-Game Happy Hour

Chattanooga Red Wolves
Pre-Game Happy Hour at CHI Memorial Stadium
Come see the Red Wolves at home at CHI Memorial Stadium this Saturday, August 26th against South Georgia Tormenta FC! Enjoy pre-game happy hour with drink specials from 6:00 p.m. to kickoff at 7:30 p.m., with 2 for 1 pricing on all domestics and imports and $5.00 margaritas, specialty cocktails, and Cardiac Punch. Dale Lobos!
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
