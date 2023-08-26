Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Pre-Game Happy Hour

× Expand Chattanooga Red Wolves Pre-Game Happy Hour at CHI Memorial Stadium

Come see the Red Wolves at home at CHI Memorial Stadium this Saturday, August 26th against South Georgia Tormenta FC! Enjoy pre-game happy hour with drink specials from 6:00 p.m. to kickoff at 7:30 p.m., with 2 for 1 pricing on all domestics and imports and $5.00 margaritas, specialty cocktails, and Cardiac Punch. Dale Lobos!