Chattanooga Red Wolves vs. Union Omaha
CHI Memorial Stadium 1 Stadium Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Come see why the Chattanooga Red Wolves are #1 in the league! Watch your favorite USL League One team take on Union Omaha at Chi Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27th at 7pm. $8 tickets and free admission for kids wearing any jersey. Bring the whole family to enjoy drink specials, food trucks, a bouncy house, and more! Tickets at www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports