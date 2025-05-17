Chattanooga Roller Derby @ Camp Jordan

× Expand ... Chattanooga Roller Derby 05.17.2025 The Camp Jordan Arena

Join Chattanooga Roller Derby for our second home game of the season! There's only 3 more this year, so you won't want to miss any of them.

Games are at 3p, 5p, and 7p with our All-Stars headlining at 5pm against Twin Valleys Roller Derby coming all the way from Virginia.

Plus, you'll finally get to meet our third and final new home team, the Lil Debbie Downers, as they go against our spicy Thiccin Nuggets in a battle for our interleague trophy that will be awarded at our final game of the season.

This bout is sponsored by Comfort Cremation Center, and a portion of our proceeds will benefit Chattanooga Room in the Inn.

***ONE TICKET GETS YOU IN ALL 3 GAMES***

3:00 pm Ruby Regulators v. Steel City Slayers

5:00 pm CRD All-Stars v. Twin Valleys

7:00 pm Lil Debbie Downers v. Thiccin Nuggets