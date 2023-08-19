Chattanooga Roller Derby

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

This triple header Roller Derby match is going to be action packed! Starting with our Junior Roller Derby team, the Ruby Regulators playing Rome Junior Roller Derby at 3pm. Our CRD All-Stars will take on Blue Ridge Roller Derby at 5pm. For the last bout at 7pm our B-team, the B-Railers will play Rocket City.

Tickets: $12 (PRESALE) for adults, $14 at the door, $10 for veterans (PRESALE and at the door, please bring military ID), $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6059967 as well as at the door. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

This bout will be benefiting the Downside Up Inc.

Info

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Sports
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2023-08-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2023-08-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2023-08-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Roller Derby - 2023-08-19 00:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

We Try Wednesday

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

July 19, 2023

Thursday

July 20, 2023

Friday

July 21, 2023

Saturday

July 22, 2023

Sunday

July 23, 2023

Monday

July 24, 2023

Tuesday

July 25, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours