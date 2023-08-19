Chattanooga Roller Derby

× Expand Ray Soldano Photography CRD poster

This triple header Roller Derby match is going to be action packed! Starting with our Junior Roller Derby team, the Ruby Regulators playing Rome Junior Roller Derby at 3pm. Our CRD All-Stars will take on Blue Ridge Roller Derby at 5pm. For the last bout at 7pm our B-team, the B-Railers will play Rocket City.

Tickets: $12 (PRESALE) for adults, $14 at the door, $10 for veterans (PRESALE and at the door, please bring military ID), $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6059967 as well as at the door. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

This bout will be benefiting the Downside Up Inc.