Chattanooga's Best St. Patrick's Day Weekend Bar Crawl

Embark on a lively St. Patrick's Day revelry with our exclusive bar crawl extravaganza. Join fellow enthusiasts as we traverse through the lively streets, immersing ourselves in the dynamic local bar scene. The St. Paddy's Day pub crawl guarantees an evening filled with camaraderie, laughter, and exploration. Participants will have the chance to experience the best spots that Chattanooga has to offer, each renowned for its unique ambiance and signature green beer delights (bars will individually have their own specials; green beer is not guaranteed). From hidden gems to iconic establishments, our guided St. Patrick's Day tour (self guided bar crawl) ensures an exciting exploration of the city's diverse nightlife and its Irish pub culture, making this St. Paddy's Day bar crawl is a must-attend for anyone seeking an authentic and spirited social experience.

Highlights of Event

SATURDAY, MARCH 15: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM (time subject to change)

SUNDAY, MARCH 16: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM (time subject to change)

Get tickets to either Saturday, March 15, Sunday, March 16th or an all access weekend pass that lets you crawl on both days!

Tickets get you into multiple pubs and bars with NO cover!

Get a Pub Crawl Wristband and digital map of the event.

There will be lots of St. Paddy's Drink Specials (each bar will have its own specialties).

Plenty of entertainment with live music or /DJs!

Enjoy FREE access to the best bars in your area and fun new people.

Unique and fun holiday- themed drinks!

100's of fun-loving partiers just like you!