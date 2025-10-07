Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University welcomes Premier Jazz Orchestra, Chattanooga’s top big band and only jazz orchestra, on Tuesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall's Ackerman Auditorium on campus.

The free concert will feature three generations of jazz leadership with classic arrangements as well as modern compositions and styles ranging from swing to Latin and funk.

For streaming options and additional information, visit southern.edu/musicevents.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2025-10-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2025-10-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2025-10-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University - 2025-10-07 19:30:00 ical