Chattanooga's Premier Jazz Orchestra to Perform at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Premier Jazz Orchestra

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University welcomes Premier Jazz Orchestra, Chattanooga’s top big band and only jazz orchestra, on Tuesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall's Ackerman Auditorium on campus.

The free concert will feature three generations of jazz leadership with classic arrangements as well as modern compositions and styles ranging from swing to Latin and funk.

For streaming options and additional information, visit southern.edu/musicevents.