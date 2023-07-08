× Expand Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club Sip N Que Logo

Join the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary for the inaugural Chattanooga Sip ‘N Que Festival - a celebration of all things great about a BBQ and libations!

Summer is the best time for friends, BBQ, beer, wine and whiskey! Join the fun for the inaugural Chattanooga Sip ‘N Que Festival - a celebration of all things great about a BBQ and libations!

The Festival will include:

- Judge’s Choice - Rib Competition

- People’s Choice - BBQ & Sides

- Unlimited Samples of Beer, Wine & Whiskey

- Live Music

Hosted at the First Horizon Pavilion right before the Chattanooga FC game. It will be the perfect tailgate party! Get a combo ticket for just $5 more!

Tickets to the Chattanooga Sip 'N Que are available for all ages (children 10 and under are free) along with multiple options to make this event perfect for everyone's taste.

Visit our website for full list of participating breweries and to learn more! https://www.chattanoogabreakfastrotary.com/chattanooga-sip-n-que