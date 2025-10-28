× Expand Chattanooga Strings Untitled design - 1 Chattanooga Strings members rehearse for their upcoming Autumn Concert!

Celebrate the first-ever performance of the Chattanooga Strings Program! This free concert marks the inaugural season of this exciting new youth symphony initiative, featuring performances by the Allegro, Vivo, and Serenade ensembles. Under the direction of Ben Van Winkle and Bryony Stroud-Watson, these talented young musicians will showcase their hard work and artistry in an inspiring evening of music.

Admission is FREE, and donations are appreciated to support the continued growth of the program.

🎻 Donate here: chattanoogastrings.org/donate

Chattanooga Strings is a premier youth symphony program dedicated to fostering musical talent, community connection, and a lifelong love of music.

Chattanooga Strings Autumn Concert

📅 Tuesday, October 28, 7:00 PM

📍 McEwen Chapel – First Baptist Church Chattanooga