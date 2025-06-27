Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival returns June 27th! The hottest festival of the summer is headed back to First Horizon Pavilion with seasonal sips 🍹, tasty eats 🌮, and ALL the summer vibes 🛼. Ticket includes 12 fun-size summer cocktails, plus access to all the fun and entertainment. This event is strictly 21+.

Head to chattanoogacocktailfest.com to purchase tickets and see all the tasty details.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
