Chattanooga Summer Cocktail Festival returns June 27th! The hottest festival of the summer is headed back to First Horizon Pavilion with seasonal sips 🍹, tasty eats 🌮, and ALL the summer vibes 🛼. Ticket includes 12 fun-size summer cocktails, plus access to all the fun and entertainment. This event is strictly 21+.

Head to chattanoogacocktailfest.com to purchase tickets and see all the tasty details.