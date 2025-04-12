× Expand Bar Crawl USA Chattanooga Taco & Tequila Bar Crawl

Come stroll through Chattanooga on April 12th eating tacos, enjoying exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. Let's taco about a party!!

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀: With your ticket, you'll start with our registration party. You'll receive your map to guide you to 5+ bars & taco tokens that you can exchange in at any participating bar for your free signature taco. Each stop will have discounted signature margaritas, beer, and tequila shots. We'll have DJ's at a few stops for you to dance off your tacos & margs. You'll go at your own pace eating the best tacos & sipping tasty margs at 5+ bars until you end at our after party for the ultimate fiesta.

Ticket link: ChattanoogaTacoAndTequila.eventbrite.com

General Bar Crawl Ticket:

🌮 4 Signature Tacos

🌮 Discounted specials at each stop (Margs, Beer, and Tequila)

🌮 Taco & Tequila Crawl Map

🌮 Photographer

🌮 DJ and Live Band to dance off the tacos & margaritas

🌮 The best bars & restaurants on the North Shore

VIP Bar Crawl Ticket:

🌮 Signature Taco Crawl T-Shirt (See design below)

🌮 Additional signature taco (5 total)

🌮 1 hour early registration (avoid lines)

🌮 Everything included in the general crawl ticket

Participating Stops:

🌮 Bars coming soon/subject to change

You also will be provided a voting survey for:

🌮 Best Tasting Taco

🌮 Best Margarita

FAQ:

🌮 How do we get our tacos? Your map will have tabs on it. You'll need to tear off the tabs in exchange for the taco in the private taco crawl area at each bar/restaurant.

🌮 How do we get our drink specials? Show your wristband prior to ordering.

🌮 Guided or Free Flowing? This is a free flowing event with 5+ restaurants serving delicious tacos & drink specials. This is a 21+ as we'll have exclusive party stops as well.

🌮 Do I have to go to all the stops? No! We'll share the map in advance of what signature tacos are offered, what drink specials, and more. You can pick which ones you like. All within walking distance.

🌮 What is this crawl like? Food Crawl meets bar crawl that end up in an epic party.

🌮 Is this event 21+? Yes.

🌮 Refunds? No refunds within 7 days of event. Credits will be given week of with exception of day of event. No refunds or credits day of event. No exceptions!

🌮 Advice: If you are coming in large groups, it may be difficult for you to get tables for anything 4+ without a wait. Please be flexible and order at the bar, grab a drink, and get your taco. Have fun, grab a drink, and let's get Taco'd!

🌮 This is a rain or shine event!

*VIP Ticket includes our awesome Taco Crawl T-shirt (pictured below). Sizes included: Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL (Sizes are unisex)