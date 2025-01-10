× Expand Chattanooga USA Dance Take a group class and learn to dance

Have you ever wanted to learn partner dancing. Here is your opportunity. Come learn everything from east coast swing, waltz, cha cha to tango. And so many more dance styles.

We meet on the second Friday of every month, unless notified by email/social media.

​Group Lesson - 7:30-8:30pm

General Dancing - 8:30-10:30pm

Where: (unless noted)

Harrison Center 5637 Highway 58 Harrison, TN 37341

Cost:

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

College Students: $5.00

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00

*Prices are different for the Holiday Charity Ball in December

No partner or previous dance experience required! Admission includes the 1-hour group lesson, 2-hour dance, and light refreshments.