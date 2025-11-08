× Expand Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy Image

This one mile walk is a chance to come together as a community to actively support those living with epilepsy. Join us for a gorgeous walk along the Tennessee River at the Tennessee Riverpark! We'll have games and activities at the starting location and walk for about a half mile before turning around and heading back. This is part of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, so make sure to represent in your best purple if you don't want to get a t-shirt.

💜 Exciting Fundraising Challenge

We’re thrilled to launch a peer-to-peer fundraising competition! Create your own fundraising page, share your journey, and rally your friends and family to join your team. Compete to see who can raise the most funds and gather the most donors. Winners will be announced at the event and receive a special prize! Start your team on our website!

*All proceeds & donations go to Epilepsy Foundation Southeast Tennessee

*FREE GENERAL ADMISSION - NO NEED TO PRINT TICKETS

*official event t-shirts available with upgraded ticket purchase.