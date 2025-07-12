Chattanooga Water Lantern Festival

The Chattanooga, TN Water Lantern Festival is bringing people together for a celebration of light and community! This unforgettable evening will be filled with tasty food trucks, fun music, activities, and thousands of lanterns lighting up the night with love, hope, and happiness. The event is taking place on July 12th at Chattanooga Green! Tickets are selling fast! Make sure to claim yours now on our website (www.waterlanternfestival.com) and follow us on social media @waterlanternfestival

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
