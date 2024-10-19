Chattanooga Witch & Warlock Paddle

× Expand River City Company Witch Paddle

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Coolidge Park and enjoy a spooktacular paddle adventure on Saturday October 19th! Gather your coven and call all of your witch, warlock, and wizard friends for a ghoulish good time paddling on the Tennessee River. Check-in will start at 11:00am with all paddlers launching from Coolidge Park at 11:30am for a lap around Maclellan Island. Approximate distance is 1.7 miles. Your finishing time will depend on your paddling ability and river current that day. Beginner paddlers should expect to take at least 1 hour for the paddle.

Register today at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/rivercitycompany/1398082

When you return to the park, be sure to stay to enjoy all of the Coolidge Park Anniversary festivities! There will be prizes for Best Dressed along with other spooky fun!

The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards as we take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards. Paddlers are invited to bring their own paddle crafts and rental paddleboards and kayaks will be available for those who don't have their own. A $10 donation per paddler is requested, which will support the Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and their amazing work to provide outdoor adventures in Downtown.