Chattanooga Writers' Guild Anthology Launch

Please join us on Saturday, January 11, for a launch party celebrating our latest CWG Anthology.

We will gather from 1:00 until 3:00 in the auditorium of the Chattanooga Public Library at 1001 Broad Street. Contributors will be on hand to read their work. You will be able to buy books and get them signed by the authors while you enjoy light refreshments.

To add to the fun, we will have door prize drawings on the quarter hour.

Mark your calendar now.