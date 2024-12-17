Chattanooga Writers' Guild Anthology Launch
Soddy-Daisy Community Center 9835 Dayton Pike, Dayton, Tennessee
The Chattanooga Writers’ Guild has published its annual anthology which is a collection of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from twenty-two Chattanooga-area writers. Join us for readings, light refreshments, and a gift book exchange on Tuesday December 17th, 6 to 8pm at the Soddy Daisy Community Library (9619 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy).
Copies of the anthology will be available for sale. In the spirit of the season, we will have a book exchange. Those who want to participate should bring a wrapped book. You will go home with a different book for your own reading pleasure.
www.chattanoogawritersguild.org