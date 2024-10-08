Chattanooga Writers' Guild monthly

× Expand MJ Anderson J Daniles

The Chattanooga Writers' Guild presents an evening with Jennifer Daniels Neal: singer-songwriter, author, and teaching artist. Join us for a lively discussion on the intersection between stories and songs highlighting Jennifer's novel, The Locke Box, and its companion album, Songs from The Locke Box. The well of creativity is bottomless.

More on Jennifer Daniels Neal at: www.jenniferdaniels.com

Tuesday October 8, 2024, 6 pm at the Edney Innovation Center

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.