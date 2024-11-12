Chattanooga Writers' Guild monthly meeting

× Expand Mark Anderson November meeting

CWG Members Read from their Published Works

at the November Meeting, Tuesday 11/12 6 to 8pm

Many members of the Guild have been very successful in publishing and on this night we will show off some of what we've accomplished. Most of the authors will have books for sale so this is a great way to support local artists and get some early holiday shopping done. Books make great gifts.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door. There is free street parking after 6 and free parking behind the Bessie Smith Center.