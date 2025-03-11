Chattanooga Writers' Guild monthly meeting

× Expand MJ Anderson CWG monthly meeting

For our March meeting, we are inviting CWG members to read from their published works. As we had to cancel our second Anthology Launch in January, we are giving first priority to anthology contributors at this meeting. Then we’d like to hear from those who have had work published in other anthologies or in journals during the past year. Finally, those with books to promote are welcome to read.

If you are in any of these categories, and you’d be willing to present your work at our March 11 meeting, please send an email to sherry.poff@chattanoogawritersguild.org before March 4. We will take the first ten readers to respond, according to the announced priority list.

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.