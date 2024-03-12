Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.

Tuesday March 12, 6pm

Together we will watch short videos then take a few minutes to write. We can write about the video or anything that the video may inspire. The last half hour will be sharing and discussion of our writings.

More info on our website: www.chattanoogawritersguild.org

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
