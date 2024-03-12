Chattanooga Writers' Guild Monthly

× Expand Mark Anderson CWG March program

The monthly program meeting of the Chattanooga Writers’ Guild is free and open to all. It is held on the 2nd Tuesday, 6 to 8 PM, at The Edney Building, 5th floor, 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga. Note that the entrance door is locked after 6:30 so please arrive promptly, or if late, text a friend to open door.

Tuesday March 12, 6pm

Together we will watch short videos then take a few minutes to write. We can write about the video or anything that the video may inspire. The last half hour will be sharing and discussion of our writings.

