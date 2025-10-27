Chattanooga Youth Symphony Fall Concert

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera/ Julia Milrod The Chattanooga Youth Symphony performs for a full house at Roland Hayes Recital Hall.

Experience the talent and passion of the Chattanooga Youth Symphony with this unforgettable concert at the UTC Fine Arts Center (752 Vine St, Chattanooga, TN 37403) at 6 PM EST on October 27, 2025.

Ticket sales for this event are online only.

Ticket prices will go up at 4 PM EST on October 27, 2025.

A Box Office representative will be on hand to help facilitate online sales the day of the event.

This concert is made possible by The McMahan Law Firm.