ChattanooGuuys at The Woodshop

Richard Daigle, Lon Eldridge, Butch Ross.. aka, The ChattanooGuys

Lon Eldridge, Butch Ross and Richard Daigle are bringing the band back together. The ChattanooGuys made a deep South tour in October, 2022 and now are reuniting for a night of great music at a great listening room. $10 ticket at the door. Mark that calendar!