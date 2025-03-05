The Chattery's Anniversary Dinner

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join The Chattery to celebrate 11 years of making learning fun!

On Lifelong Learning Day (Wednesday, March 5), we'll host a culinary experience at Spice Trail, a woman-owned Indian restaurant in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Guests will have a chance to hear from owner Sujata Singh and learn more about her story and the start of Spice Trail.

The evening will feature a three-course meal accompanied by a welcome glass of champagne (Sponsored by Upstate Mississippi) and a cocktail or mocktail with dinner.

By purchasing a ticket, you are supporting The Chattery's mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for many years to come.

Please note: If you'd like to pay for dinner in two installments, please email us. There are no refunds for this event.

Please note: For tax purposes, the dinner will be deducted from the donation amount.