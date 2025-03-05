The Chattery's Anniversary Dinner
to
Spice Trail 850 850 Market St #106, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
via The Chattery
via The Chattery
Join The Chattery to celebrate 11 years of making learning fun!
On Lifelong Learning Day (Wednesday, March 5), we'll host a culinary experience at Spice Trail, a woman-owned Indian restaurant in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Guests will have a chance to hear from owner Sujata Singh and learn more about her story and the start of Spice Trail.
The evening will feature a three-course meal accompanied by a welcome glass of champagne (Sponsored by Upstate Mississippi) and a cocktail or mocktail with dinner.
By purchasing a ticket, you are supporting The Chattery's mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for many years to come.
Please note: If you'd like to pay for dinner in two installments, please email us. There are no refunds for this event.
Please note: For tax purposes, the dinner will be deducted from the donation amount.