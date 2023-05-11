Chattown Poets Open Mic +

× Expand Mark Anderson Chattown Poets

Join this community of writers for an open mic at 7PM followed by our featured poet, The River City Street Poet

$5- cover, all ages welcome. Gate 11 Distillery is inside the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market Street.

River City Street Poet is a queer artist living in Tennessee. Thousands of poems later, River City Street Poet has curated stories that attest to the beauty and pain of the human condition—proving that, as humans, we can find similarities in our tenderness. Attuned to the heart of strangers, River City Street Poet seeks to make poetry accessible to everyone.

