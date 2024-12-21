Chayse Abrams comes to play at Whiskey Cowgirl.

Chayse Abrams, 24, is a local Lexington musician who was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and raised on Garth Brooks. Music and family have always been a constant in his life. Now, he’s living out his dream of being a country singer, thanks to their support.

Abrams’s family has lived in Harrodsburg since the 50s. He said they’ve always been “the farmer, ‘go-get-it,’ type,” and that his father is a “hard-working family man.”

“Family was where I learned what hard work is. My mom always taught me to, you know, to do what I want and not worry about money or anything like that,” he said. “I owe her everything. Everything I’ve done is because of her and my dad.”

Abrams said he had the best childhood thanks to his parents.

“It was always just love and compassion in my family. I’m really blessed when it comes to that aspect of my life,” he said.

Love and compassion weren’t the only things his parents showed him. They also introduced him to country music.

His mother used to turn on Country Music Television to entertain him and his brother.

“I remember, it’s like a vivid memory with my little brother,” Abrams said. “I was seven or eight, and we were in our old house that we used to live in in the middle of nowhere. There was a fire going too, and my mom had CMT on. We were watching all the country music videos and singing along, and that’s where it kind of all started.”