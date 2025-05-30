× Expand Kat Friedmann Chelsea Drugstore: The Music of The Rolling Stones at Songbirds on 5/30

Chelsea Drugstore: The Music Of The Rolling Stones is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and consists of members with many years of experience in the local, regional, and national music scene. They also share a love of one of the most iconic bands in the history of rock and roll—The Rolling Stones. With Chelsea Drugstore, you'll hear songs that span seven decades from the first album all the way through 2023’s Hackney Diamonds. The band performs as The Stones tour live with the five core members plus saxophone, keyboards, and female backing vocals. Chelsea Drugstore plays the hits that all Stones fans love plus some favorite album cuts as well. The band is made up of Jake Lemons (lead vocals), Robert Grier (bass), Irv Berner (guitar), Frank Allen Davis (guitar), Michael Dillard (drums), Paul Hendricks (keys, harp, backing vocals), Josh Dodson (saxophone, backing vocals) and Maya Trippe (backing and lead vocals).

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15