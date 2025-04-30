CHI Memorial Job Fair

– CHI Memorial, a member of CommonSpirit, is hosting a job fair Wednesday, April 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Community Rooms at its main campus. This event offers an opportunity for nurses seeking rewarding careers to explore a wide range of positions within a dynamic and growing health system.

Available Positions:

CHI Memorial is actively recruiting registered nurses for its medical/surgical and

telemetry patient care units and surgery and the emergency departments. Positions are available at all three CHI Memorial hospital locations.

Event Details:

● Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

● Time: 4 - 7 p.m.

● Location: CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga Community Rooms

2525 de Sales Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37404

○ Parking is available in the parking deck at Entrance B - Surgery Services.

Enter the hospital at Entrance B and turn left.

● What to Bring: Multiple copies of your resume with references

Department leaders will be present and may conduct on-site interviews for qualified candidates.

Future Opportunities in Ringgold:

Some of the positions filled at this job fair may eventually transfer to CHI Memorial’s new hospital in Ringgold when it opens later this year, offering employees the opportunity to be part of a brand-new health care environment. The new hospital will be the first “smart” hospital in the region, using technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency.

Why Choose CHI Memorial?

CHI Memorial offers a supportive and collaborative work environment, competitive benefits packages, and opportunities for professional growth and development.

“CHI Memorial is committed to providing exceptional patient care, and that starts with a dedicated and skilled nursing team,” said Sherry Fusco, CHI Memorial chief nursing officer. “This job fair is a chance for us to connect with talented individuals who share our passion for health care and are eager to make a difference in the lives of others.”