Chitt Chatt with Ilya Ram

Broads Lounge 124 East 10th Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join CSO Music Director Ilya Ram at Broad's Lounge for an open conversation and mingling. Enjoy specialty cocktails formulated in celebration of the CSO's upcoming show DECADES: Back to the '80s! This event is FREE and open to the public.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
4232678583
