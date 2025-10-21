Chitt Chatt with Ilya Ram
to
Broads Lounge 124 East 10th Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
×
Brooke Bragger Photography
CSO Music Director Ilya Ram enjoys a specialty cocktail at Broad's Lounge!
Join CSO Music Director Ilya Ram at Broad's Lounge for an open conversation and mingling. Enjoy specialty cocktails formulated in celebration of the CSO's upcoming show DECADES: Back to the '80s! This event is FREE and open to the public.
Info
Broads Lounge 124 East 10th Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Food & Drink