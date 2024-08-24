Chocolate Festival
to
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Creative Discover Museum
Chocolate Festival Aug.24 12:00-4:00pm
Throughout the day, sample different chocolates, make cocoa butter lip balm, join a cooking class to make chocolate-based treats, and learn the steps for turning cocoa beans into edible chocolate through a series of hands-on activities.
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family