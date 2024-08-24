Chocolate Festival

to

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Throughout the day, sample different chocolates, make cocoa butter lip balm, join a cooking class to make chocolate-based treats, and learn the steps for turning cocoa beans into edible chocolate through a series of hands-on activities.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to
