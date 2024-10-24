× Expand The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga "Choice in Education: Today's Policy, Tomorrow's Future"

This FREE event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Claudia W. Kramer, UTC’s Probasco Chair of Free Enterprise. The panel will leverage insights from educational leaders with diverse backgrounds, each offering a unique perspective on the subject of school choice. Panelists include:

Olivia Bagby, Future Ready Students Director, Hamilton County Schools

Pam Fields, Faculty, Hilger Higher Learning

Kim Holder, Managing Director, Center for Economic Education, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Eric Wearne, Director, National Hybrid Schools Project, Kennesaw State University

“Education policy is critically important to all of us,” said Dr. Kramer. “This event will give our panelists an opportunity to share the ways that their efforts are empowering students and families, and I invite everyone to come out and learn more.”

Free Event | Registration Requested