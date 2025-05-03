Choir Ensembles Concert at Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Choral Concert on Saturday, May 3, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

