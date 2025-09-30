Chris McKinny to Present Archaeology Lecture

× Expand Contributed Chris McKinny, PhD

Southern Adventist University welcomes field archaeologist and biblical scholar Chris McKinny, PhD, to present “The Millo: Jerusalem's Lost Monument” on Monday, February 9, at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus.

McKinny earned his doctorate at Bar Ilan University in Israel and currently is a research fellow at Gesher Media, where historical and archaeological findings help connect the ancient text and timeless stories of the Bible to the modern world. He leads the theatrical documentary Legends of the Lost Ark and also co-hosts the popular Biblical World podcast.

The lecture is free and open the public. For streaming options and other information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.