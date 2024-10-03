Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites the community to an insightful convocation on Christian service presented by Michael Brown. The event is set for Thursday, October 3, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on the university campus. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/southernevents.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown - 2024-10-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown - 2024-10-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown - 2024-10-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown - 2024-10-03 11:00:00 ical