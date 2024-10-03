Christian Service Convocation with Michael Brown
Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363
Michael Brown
Southern Adventist University invites the community to an insightful convocation on Christian service presented by Michael Brown. The event is set for Thursday, October 3, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on the university campus. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/southernevents.
