Christie Lenée with Kyran Daniel

CHRISTIE LENÉE

“Acoustic Guitarist of the Year” and celebrated singer/songwriter Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. Symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuosic instrumentals.

Christie has been described as “Dave Matthews meets Joni Mitchell and Michael Hedges,” integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. Since achieving 1st place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2017, her captivating performances have been seen on stages with Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Reynolds (Dave Matthews Band), Andy McKee, Amy Ray (Indigo Girls), Melissa Etheridge, Antigone Rising, Kaki King, Jake Shimabukoro and Christopher Cross to name a few.

Featured on the Grammy Museum’s virtual program streaming from Los Angeles, a 2x Finalist in the USA Songwriting Competition, plus a variety of articles in Guitar Player Magazine, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, and the recent notability of “Best Acoustic Guitarists in the World Right Now” (Guitar World Magazine), Christie continues to awe crowds with the unique essence of her music.

Lenee’s newly released album Coming Alive reminds devout listeners of her spiritual and sublime songwriting, inspirational lyrics, and of course, sensational guitar playing. The first line of the intro title track (“I’ve got a feeling deep inside”), tells you everything you need to know: Lenée’s sixth album is a chronicle of joy and hope, of self-confidence and empowerment, of renewal and light.

Coming Alive features iconic guitar hooks and powerhouse vocal performances. She collaborated with a bevy of talented musicians on the album, including co-producer Matthew Odmark (Jars of Clay), drummer Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, Toto, Sting, John Mayer), bassist Adam Nitti (Kenny Loggins, Carrie Underwood, Susan Tedeschi), and keyboardist Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay). It was a dream lineup put together to create Lenée’s quintessential statement piece.

Christie was recently featured in Go Magazine, Americana Highways, Bluegrass Situation, Country Queer and Acoustic Guitar Magazine. With a new album in hand, she’s Coming Alive – right on time.

KYRAN DANIEL

Guitarist, Composer, Producer and Musical Director, Kyran Daniel began his career performing alongside Grammy Nominee Tommy Emmanuel on stages spanning the globe. His debut album ‘Per Se’ became a highly influential work in the acoustic guitar world, opening the door to his attendance of the prestigious Berklee College of Music studying under the greatest songwriting & production professors in contemporary music.

Following his time at Berklee, Kyran focussed on the roles of songwriter & producer for a cohort of Australian artists including G Flip, Gretta Ray, and Kingswood. His diverse musical palette and superlative musicianship saw him fast become one of Australia’s finest studio talents, and a go-to for artists & labels domestically & abroad, with credits including Gretta Ray’s ARIA Nominated Album ‘Begin To Look Around’ (EMI), G Flip’s #1 ARIA Charting Album ‘Drummer’ (4x ARIA Nominated), and Australian & European tours and televised performances with legendary rock group Kingswood.

Recent years have seen Kyran return to his most authentic musical form as solo artist, with sold-out concerts spanning three continents in the lead up to the launch of his renaissance album ‘Like The Night Itself’, generously supported by the Australian Cultural Fund and Creative Australia via MATCH Lab. Expect a new chapter of emotive compositions drawing upon rich global influences, cinematic soundscapes, and virtuosic expression from the heart.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

Front 2 Rows VIP: $35