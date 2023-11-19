Christkindlmarkt

to

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

⭐️Mark your calendar for the 2nd annual Christkindlmarkt at MACC!🎄Step into a world where the aroma of gingerbread fills the air and the sound of carols warms your heart.❄️From the moment you arrive, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland that will leave you spellbound. 🎁 The grounds will be covered with twinkling lights guiding your way through charming booths adorned with intricate crafts and unique treasures.✨Lanterns, candles and other German/European inspired decorations will most certainly make you smile. Oh, and let's not forget about the famous gluhwein and other amazing foods, drinks and treats! 🍷🌟

Info

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christkindlmarkt - 2023-11-19 11:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

October 18, 2023

Thursday

October 19, 2023

Friday

October 20, 2023

Saturday

October 21, 2023

Sunday

October 22, 2023

Monday

October 23, 2023

Tuesday

October 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours