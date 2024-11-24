× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC Christkindlmarkt

⭐️Mark your calendar for Christkindlmarkt at Coolidge Park!🎄Step into a world where the aroma of gingerbread fills the air and the sound of carols warms your heart. ❄️ From the moment you arrive, you'll be transported to a winter wonderland that will leave you spellbound. 🎁 The grounds will be covered with twinkling lights guiding your way through charming booths adorned with intricate crafts and unique treasures.✨ Lanterns, candles and other German/ European inspired decorations will most certainly make you smile. Oh, and let's not forget about the famous gluhwein and other amazing foods, drinks and treats! 🍷🌟

Saturday, November 23rd (10AM-7PM)

Sunday, November 24th (11AM-6PM)

150 River Street Chattanooga, TN

Interested in becoming a vendor? Please email to vendors@shopthemarketat.com for an application!