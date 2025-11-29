Christmas Ball at Gordon-Lee Mansion
Gordon Lee Mansion 217 Cove Rd, Chickamauga, Georgia 30707
Step into the Magic of the Season!
✨Are you ready to elevate your holiday celebrations this year? We invite you to join us for the First Annual Christmas Ball at the historic Gordon Lee Mansion - an elegant evening filled with live music, dancing, hors
d'oeuvres, and a full-service bar.
🎻Event Details:
* Date & Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
* Tickets: $60 per person (includes unlimited hors d'oeuvres and one complimentary drink ticket; cash bar available thereafter)
✨Come dressed to impress - whether it's your finest shoes or a stunning ball gown - and enjoy a night of festive elegance. Stroll the beautifully decorated grounds, adorned with thousands of twinkling white lights and other winter decorations!
🍷Whether you're reconnecting with old friends or making new ones, this will be a night to remember and a perfect way to celebrate the season.
✨We can't wait to celebrate with you!
https://tickets.eventhub.net/e/christmas-ball-gordon-lee-mansion-2025/tickets