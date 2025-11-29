× Expand Shop the Market at, LLC 2025 Posters - 30 Christmas Ball at Gordon-Lee Mansion

Step into the Magic of the Season!

✨Are you ready to elevate your holiday celebrations this year? We invite you to join us for the First Annual Christmas Ball at the historic Gordon Lee Mansion - an elegant evening filled with live music, dancing, hors

d'oeuvres, and a full-service bar.

🎻Event Details:

* Date & Time: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

* Tickets: $60 per person (includes unlimited hors d'oeuvres and one complimentary drink ticket; cash bar available thereafter)

✨Come dressed to impress - whether it's your finest shoes or a stunning ball gown - and enjoy a night of festive elegance. Stroll the beautifully decorated grounds, adorned with thousands of twinkling white lights and other winter decorations!

🍷Whether you're reconnecting with old friends or making new ones, this will be a night to remember and a perfect way to celebrate the season.

✨We can't wait to celebrate with you!

https://tickets.eventhub.net/e/christmas-ball-gordon-lee-mansion-2025/tickets