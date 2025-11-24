Christmas With Choral Arts — Every Christmas I Hear Bells

Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come one and all to celebrate Christmas with Choral Arts of Chattanooga!

We are so excited to once again bring you a choral celebration of the holiday, featuring classic carols, reverent anthems, and a special performance of David Brubeck's "Every Christmas I Hear Bells".

Please come and join us for our 40th Christmas celebration as we take joy in concerts past and look forward to many more in the future.

