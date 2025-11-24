Christmas With Choral Arts — Every Christmas I Hear Bells
Second Presbyterian Church 700 Pine Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Choral Arts Media and Marketing
Every Christmas I Hear Bells — Christmas With Choral Arts
Come one and all to celebrate Christmas with Choral Arts of Chattanooga!
We are so excited to once again bring you a choral celebration of the holiday, featuring classic carols, reverent anthems, and a special performance of David Brubeck's "Every Christmas I Hear Bells".
Please come and join us for our 40th Christmas celebration as we take joy in concerts past and look forward to many more in the future.