× Expand Happy Valley Farms Christmas at Happy Valley Farms - A New Tradition Begins!

A new holiday tradition begins!

This season, join us for the very first Christmas at Happy Valley Farms - full of glowing lights, treats, wagon rides, and fresh-cut Christmas trees surrounded by the charm of the farm!

Friday, November 28th 5:30 PM – 9 PM | Christmas Kickoff | Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 PM

Celebrate opening night with live music from Lon Eldridge, a cozy bonfire, s’mores, and festive treats under the lights. Enjoy wagon rides, festival cocktails at the cash bar, food trucks, grab family selfies by the tree, and shop our holiday market for:

- Fresh-cut Fraser Fir Christmas Trees (6–7’ & 7–8’)

- Wreaths, Poinsettias & Amaryllis Flowers

- HVF Ornaments and Merchandise, Edible Treats, Local Artisans, & Baked Goods

- Local Food, Drinks, and Holiday Treats

Saturday, November 29th 11 AM – 6 PM | Photos with Santa 1 PM – 4 PM | $20 per Family

Join us for a full day of holiday fun! Enjoy wagon ride farm tours, food trucks, photos with Santa, hot treats by the fire, and shop our Christmas Market filled with seasonal greenery, gifts, and farm favorites!

Sunday, November 30th – Sunday, December 7th 11 AM – 6 PM | Holiday Market Open Daily

Shop beautiful Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias, amaryllis, and HVF merchandise all week long while supplies last. Trees and Plants sourced in partnership with The Barn Nursery. Featuring the Best of Local Flavor all at one magical place - Happy Valley Farms!