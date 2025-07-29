Christmas in July at Chester Frost Park
to
Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Parks Programs Flyers - Christmas in July 7.29.25
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Help us sleigh the summer heat with a little holiday cheer at Christmas in July at Chester Frost Park on Tuesday, July 29th! Donate! Create! Celebrate!
Christmas in July at Chester Frost Park
Sleighing the summer heat with a little bit of holiday cheer!
• Tuesday, July 29th
• 11 am – 2 pm
• CFP Pavilion - Inside
• Free Christmas Crafts with Supplies Provided
• Christmas Music
• Holiday Movies
• Donation Collection for the Community (Chattanooga Area Food Bank)
• Food Vendor
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd, Hixson, TN 37343
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DL44hBxFN/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #CFP #ChristmasInJuly #Community #SleighingSummer #SummerInThePark