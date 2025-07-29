× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Parks Programs Flyers - Christmas in July 7.29.25 Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Help us sleigh the summer heat with a little holiday cheer at Christmas in July at Chester Frost Park on Tuesday, July 29th! Donate! Create! Celebrate!

Christmas in July at Chester Frost Park

Sleighing the summer heat with a little bit of holiday cheer!

• Tuesday, July 29th

• 11 am – 2 pm

• CFP Pavilion - Inside

• Free Christmas Crafts with Supplies Provided

• Christmas Music

• Holiday Movies

• Donation Collection for the Community (Chattanooga Area Food Bank)

• Food Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Pavilion 7989 Causeway Rd, Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DL44hBxFN/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #CFP #ChristmasInJuly #Community #SleighingSummer #SummerInThePark