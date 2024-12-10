× Expand MACC Christ pottery (Instagram Post) - 1 Christmas Ornament Workshop

Get into the holiday spirit with our Christmas ornament workshop! In this creative session, you’ll cut out your own unique ornament shapes from clay and bring them to life with colorful paints and festive designs. Whether you’re crafting for your tree or as a heartfelt gift, this workshop is perfect for all ages and skill levels. Join us for a fun, hands-on experience and leave with a handmade ornament that will be cherished for years to come.